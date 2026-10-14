A stern warning is being issued to travellers to refrain from smuggling poultry products, live birds or any type of meat into the country without a permit.

The warning comes from Chief Veterinary Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Mark Trotman.

He is issuing the reminder as Barbados remains on high alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, following an outbreak in Suriname.

He told CBC News that it is illegal for Barbadians and visitors to bring poultry and other meat products into the island without obtaining the necessary permission.

However, Dr Trotman says it is an issue authorities have been battling for some time.