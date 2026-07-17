Tributes flow for Sir Garfield Sobers

Tribute continues to flow for The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away this morning at the age of 89 years old.

Barbados, and indeed the entire cricketing world, is today united in grief following the passing of one of the game’s most iconic figures.

West Indies cricket legend and National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, whose extraordinary international career spanned two decades from 1954 to 1974, has died at the age of 89.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers ever to play the game, Sir Garfield leaves behind an unparalleled legacy that transformed the sport and inspired generations across the globe.

Sports Minister pays tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

Sports Minister Charles Griffith says Sir Garry is one of the reasons Barbados is recognised around the world.

He says Sir Garfield Sobers’ extraordinary achievements and enduring legacy helped place Barbados firmly on the global sporting map.

Sir Wesley Hall remembers Sir Garfield Sobers

Former teammate Sir Wesley Hall remembers Sir Garry as a monumental figure in the sport, saying that everywhere he went, people enjoyed his company.

The pair were West Indies teammates for approximately 11 years.

Calvin Hope pays tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

President of the Barbados Cricket Association, Calvin Hope, says Sir Garry was a special gift to the world of cricket.