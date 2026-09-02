Barbados Tridents have dropped into the cellar position of the Republic Bank CPL after losing the bottom-of-the-table clash with hosts St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park last night.

Sent into bat, the Tridents posted an impressive 217 for 4 off their 20 overs.

Quinton de Kock belted 106 off just 57 deliveries, inclusive of 11 fours and six sixes, while Zachary Carter added 57. Those two put on 116 for the second-wicket partnership.

In reply, the Patriots were always in touch with the required run rate and got home on 220 for 4 off 19.1 overs to win by six wickets.

Player of the Match Johnson Charles led the charge with a powerful 78 off 45, punctuated with six fours and seven sixes.

The result puts the Tridents on a three-game losing streak, as they’re now seventh on four points, while the Patriots are out of last place and into fifth on five points.

Today’s match is between hosts Trinbago Knight Riders and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.