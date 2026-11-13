Barbados has found itself in a must-win situation to qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup after going down three-nil to hosts Guadeloupe when the Nations League continued yesterday.

The defeat, the Tridents’ first of the campaign, means they remain top of Group B in League B with ten points.

However, Caribbean neighbours St Lucia are breathing down their necks with nine points ahead of a clash today at 3 p.m. against Bermuda, who have been mathematically relegated.

If St Lucia defeat Bermuda, Barbados will have to win their final group game against the Saint Lucians to automatically qualify for the region’s biggest football tournament.

Claudio Beavue, Ange Plumain and Jonathan Gamby were all on target for Guadeloupe.

Speaking after the match, Barbados’ coach, Kent Hall, reflected on the defeat.