Barbados Tridents won a see-saw battle with hosts Jamaica Kingsmen last night to get their campaign in the 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League off to a winning start.

Asked to bat first at Sabina Park, the Tridents posted an impressive 206 for three.

Brandon King top-scored with 73 off 51 deliveries, including five fours and four sixes, while Sherfane Rutherford added an unbeaten 50.

The Kingsmen, in reply, needed 15 runs from the final over after their batters had fought back from 8 for three in the second over and 60 for five in the ninth.

However, they ran out of steam at 201 for nine, giving the Tridents a five-run victory.

Andre Russell belted 68 from 38 deliveries, including nine sixes, as the Kingsmen struck a whopping 21 maximums and just one four.

Player of the Match Daniel Sams took four for 20.

Tonight’s ongoing game in St Vincent is between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings.