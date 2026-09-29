The Barbados Tridents are back home following a successful opening leg of the Concacaf Nations League ‘B’ in St Lucia, with the team returning high on confidence and eager to build on their positive start.

The Tridents produced a solid showing with a two-nil win over the hosts and a one-all draw with Guadeloupe, enough to leave them top of Group ‘B’.

Despite last night’s draw, captain Andre Applewhaite says the team can take plenty of positives from the opening leg, particularly the way the players stuck to the game plan and worked together under pressure.

But while the results have provided encouragement, the Tridents know there is still work to be done.

Head coach Kent Hall says the St Lucia leg was an important test for his squad, giving the technical staff a closer look at the team’s strengths and the areas that must be sharpened.

He also praised the players for their approach, particularly their discipline and commitment.

The attention now turns to the home leg, with Barbados set to host Bermuda in two matches on October 2 and 5 at the BFA Technical Centre in Wildey.