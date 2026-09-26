Tridents top Concacaf Nations League group after win over St LuciaBarbados sit top of their group in League B of the Concacaf Nations League after a comfortable 2-0 victory over hosts St Lucia.

Playing at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, the Tridents led through a Thierry Gale penalty in the eighth minute.

The hosts threatened occasionally throughout the second half, but Niall Reid-Stephen put the game to bed in the 75th minute after getting on the end of a magnificent through ball from former schoolmate Gale.

The win means that Barbados lead the group with three points heading into Monday’s clash with Guadeloupe.