Mark it on your calendar!

September 10 will see the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, the Barbados Tridents and Bat for a Chance stage the inaugural Tridents Trust Day.

It will be held at Kensington Oval during the match between the Barbados Tridents and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Fans attending the match will have access to free health screenings, while honouring the late Cheryl Butcher’s more than 20-year legacy in supporting women’s health and cricket.

Mrs Butcher, who passed away this year, was a founding member and vice-president of the Barbados Royals Girls Cricket Club, and a valued member of the Barbados Cricket Association staff for more than 20 years.

Additionally, funds raised on the day will be split evenly between the Barbados Royals Girls Cricket Club, the Bat for a Chance Girls Cricket Development Programme in Barbados, and the Barbados Cancer Society.

Fans are encouraged to come out in force wearing pink on the day.

Roland Butcher President, Barbados Royals Girls Cricket Club, shares remarks.