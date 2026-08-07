The Barbados Tridents are the winners of the inaugural Sir Garfield Sobers Memorial Match.

Last night at Kensington Oval, the Tridents, preparing for the 2026 Caribbean Premier League, defeated a Barbados Invitational XI in a T20 encounter.

Electing to bat first, the Tridents posted 183 for eight.

CBC’s Mark Seale reports.

In reply, the Barbados Invitational XI reached 177 for seven, giving the Tridents a six-run victory.

Shian Brathwaite kept the Invitational XI in contention with 81, including seven fours and four sixes, but lacked the necessary support.

Zishan Motara took two for 16, while Layne claimed two for 32.