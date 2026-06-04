PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Trinidad and Tobago government on Wednesday said that the state of emergency (SoE) remains in force until midnight on June 17.

In a statement, the Office of the Attorney General dismissed reports circulating on social media that the SoE, which came into effect on March 3, would expire on Wednesday.

The Office of the Attorney General said that, by legal notice, President Christine Kangaloo declared by Proclamation “that a state of public emergency existed in Trinidad and Tobago with effect from March 3, 2026”.

It said that the Proclamation “initially remained in force for fifteen days and would have expired at midnight on March 17, 2026”.

But it said that the Proclamation was extended “by a simple majority resolution” in Parliament on March 13 for a period of three months, with effect from March 18 and ending on June 17, 2026.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said this week that the National Security Council will make a decision shortly, based on the available data, as to whether or not the existing SoE, which was declared after the authorities said that intelligence reports had warned of criminal and gang networks operating both within and outside correctional facilities, would be extended.