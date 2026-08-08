PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The United States has announced strengthened bilateral security cooperation with Trinidad and Tobago following the activation of the Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere (JTF-WHEM) by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago said JTF-WHEM, along with Trinidad and Tobago’s ongoing participation in the 18-nation Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C), reflects a shared commitment to defending sovereignty, strengthening regional security and confronting narco-terrorist networks.

The purpose-built task force will coordinate US military operations with Caribbean and Latin American allies, including Trinidad and Tobago, to counter transnational criminal networks, enhance regional maritime interdiction and respond rapidly to humanitarian crises.

US Chargé d’Affaires Philip Kern said Trinidad and Tobago remains a vital regional partner in addressing complex security challenges that threaten shared stability.

“Through the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition and SOUTHCOM’s new Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere, we are deepening our cooperation to disrupt criminal networks, safeguard critical maritime routes, and ensure a safer, more prosperous Caribbean,” he said.

The Embassy said members of the US military will continue to participate with Trinidad and Tobago in joint training, capacity-building exercises, maritime interdiction coordination and disaster response preparedness as part of the longstanding defence partnership.