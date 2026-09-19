Trio arrested on multiple charges
The Barbados Police Service has arrested three young men on multiple charges, including robbery and the use of a firearm.
They are Nathan Caleb Barker, 22, of Citrus Drive, Workmans, St George; Akeem Kareem Inniss, 23, of Bonwell Road, St Joseph; and Racaid Akeil Leroy Holder, 34, of Orange Grove, St Joseph.
In the District “B” jurisdiction, the trio has been formally charged with use of a firearm, robbery and serious bodily harm in connection with an incident which occurred on September 12, 2026.
Meanwhile, Inniss and Holder have also been jointly charged with use of a firearm and robbery offences committed on September 11, 2026.
In the District “F” Belleplaine jurisdiction, Akeem Inniss has been charged with the following offences committed on September 12, 2026:
- No insurance
- No driver’s licence
- Driving without reasonable consideration
- Driving without due care and attention
- Failing to comply with beacon and siren
Holder, Inniss and Barker are scheduled to appear in the District “A” Criminal Court today, Saturday, September 19, 2026.