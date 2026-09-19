The Barbados Police Service has arrested three young men on multiple charges, including robbery and the use of a firearm.

They are Nathan Caleb Barker, 22, of Citrus Drive, Workmans, St George; Akeem Kareem Inniss, 23, of Bonwell Road, St Joseph; and Racaid Akeil Leroy Holder, 34, of Orange Grove, St Joseph.

In the District “B” jurisdiction, the trio has been formally charged with use of a firearm, robbery and serious bodily harm in connection with an incident which occurred on September 12, 2026.

Meanwhile, Inniss and Holder have also been jointly charged with use of a firearm and robbery offences committed on September 11, 2026.

In the District “F” Belleplaine jurisdiction, Akeem Inniss has been charged with the following offences committed on September 12, 2026:

No insurance

No driver’s licence

Driving without reasonable consideration

Driving without due care and attention

Failing to comply with beacon and siren

Holder, Inniss and Barker are scheduled to appear in the District “A” Criminal Court today, Saturday, September 19, 2026.