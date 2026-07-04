Trio remanded on cannabis charges

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) Narcotics Unit has arrested and charged three people with the trafficking and importation of cannabis on June 25, 2026.

They are Arshad Patel, 33, of Welches Main Road, St. Michael, Mariah Chante Shernell Parris, 28, of Harlington, St. Philip and Julian Omar Jemmott, 43 years of Edgecliff Gardens, St. John.

The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is 110.2 kilograms, with an estimated street value of one million, seven hundred and sixty-three thousand, two hundred dollars (BDS$1,763,200.00).

Patel, Parris, and Jemmott appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 2 on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

They were not allowed to plead to the indictable offences and were remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

The matter was transferred to the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 1 for Monday, July 6, 2026.