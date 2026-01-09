Trio remanded to Dodds on multiple charges

Three men have been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service following a court appearance today.

They are Livingston Dacosta Brewster, 55, of South District, St. George; Cashem Kode Lucien, 22, of No. 21 Dover Crescent, Cave Hill, St. Michael; and Akeem Emmanuel Chung, 22, of Field Place, Bayville, St. Michael.

The trio were arrested and jointly charged by the Barbados Police Service with Aggravated Burglary, committed on December 21, 2025.

Chung was also separately charged with two counts of Perverting the Course of Justice, committed on January 5, 2026.

Brewster was additionally charged with Handling Stolen Property between December 20 and 22, 2025.

Further, the Northern Division jointly charged Chung and Lucien with theft of a motor vehicle between December 20 and 22, 2025.

Brewster, Lucien, and Chung appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District “A” Traffic Court on Friday, January 9, 2026.

They were not required to plead to the indictable offences and were remanded to Dodds Prison.

The trio is scheduled to reappear on Friday, February 6, 2026.

The Holetown matter has been transferred to the Holetown Magistrates’ Court and is set for Thursday, January 22, 2026.