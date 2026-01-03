Trump says US is ‘going to run’ Venezuela until proper transition

CNN- President Donald Trump said Saturday that the US is “going to run” Venezuela in the immediate aftermath of the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” he said during a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

“We don’t want to be involved with having someone else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years. So we are going to run the country.”

Trump did not offer a timeline for how long he anticipated such a transition of power would take.

Trump said that top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, would work with a “team” to help run the country.

“It’s largely going to be, for a period of time, the people that are standing right behind me. We’re going to be running it. We’re going to be bringing it back,” Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago club.

The president was standing in front of Rubio, Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine.

He later clarified that Rubio and Hegseth would be a “team that’s working with the people of Venezuela to make sure that we have Venezuela right,” raising the possibility of a power vacuum in the US’s absence.

Trump did not rule out the possibility of US military involvement, saying, “We’re not afraid of boots in the ground.”

He also said there are plans to “rebuild the oil infrastructure,” which he said would be “paid for by the oil companies directly.” Venezuela has massive reserves of crude oil.

Trump did not provide a specific timeline but suggested the US would remain on site until the country is “put back on track.”