April 7, 2026

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1 hospitalized after shooting involving ICE agents in Central California traffic stop Shooting-Stanislaus-County-California-Tuesday-April-7-2026--BY--KCRA-via-CNN-Newsource- 1

1 hospitalized after shooting involving ICE agents in Central California traffic stop

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