(CNN) — President Donald Trump will meet jointly next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House said on Friday, marking the first-ever trilateral meeting involving the leaders of the three countries.

The meeting, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China, will focus on nuclear non-proliferation, a topic Trump has said he believes could lead to a new agreement between the world’s largest nuclear-armed states.

“The President has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world. This proliferation, President Trump believes, is very dangerous,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told reporters.

The Kremlin said the meeting would take place on November 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, but China has not yet confirmed this.

While a trilateral meeting in this exact format would be unprecedented, the leaders have a long history of separate engagements.

Since becoming president in 2013, Xi has met Putin dozens of times. The pair have built a close alliance, underpinned by deep ties between their countries.

China has claimed neutrality in the war in Ukraine and sought to position itself as a potential peace broker. However, NATO allies believe it has played a significant role in Russia’s efforts to defeat Ukraine, providing Moscow with equipment to support weapons assembly, as well as technology and imagery.

Trump and Putin have met in person on seven occasions, most recently in Alaska in 2025. The relationship between the two leaders has, at times, been tumultuous, but appears to have strengthened in recent months.

Trump faced a barrage of domestic criticism in October when he suspended fuel export sanctions on Russia for at least six months, allowing Putin to release diesel into the global energy market at a time when US fuel prices were soaring.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers accused Trump of defying a federal law designed to crack down on Russia and weaken its economy amid its war in Ukraine.

The last nuclear arms treaty between the US and Russia expired in February.

China, meanwhile, has been rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal.

Officials have played down the prospect of a new nuclear agreement, suggesting instead that the talks would serve as a starting point.

“We do not expect to get to any kind of agreement,” a senior US official said. “I would characterise this as the entry point, the first conversation, certainly at the leader level, between these countries.”

“So this is the beginning of hopefully a conversation that can be productive going forward,” the official added.

While officials said the three leaders also planned to discuss Iran, it remains unclear whether they intend to address Russia’s nearly five-year-old conflict with Ukraine.

In October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concern that a trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin could lead to agreements about Ukraine’s future without consulting Kyiv.

“We really don’t want this to turn into ‘Yalta 2, 3, 4,’ with a redistribution of influence,” Zelensky told journalists last month, drawing a comparison with the 1945 Yalta Conference in Crimea, where the Allied powers effectively redrew the global map in the aftermath of the Second World War.

A senior US official said Elon Musk was expected to accompany Trump on the trip, among others, although he was not expected to attend the trilateral meeting.