T&T: Government enters into partnership with OpenAI

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Trinidad and Tobago government says it has entered into a “landmark partnership” with OpenAI, the global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) research and deployment.

“This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’s official policy framework, thus positioning Trinidad and Tobago as a regional pioneer in the integration of advanced AI technologies into the fabric of national development,” the Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence (MPAAI) said in a statement.

It said that through this partnership, Trinidad and Tobago will join OpenAI’s Education for Countries initiative, designed to help countries build future-ready education systems by embedding AI tools into schools and universities to personalise learning, reduce administrative burdens for educators and equip the workforce with the essential skills required for a world increasingly shaped by AI.

The ministry said that Trinidad and Tobago is among a select few joining the initiative’s first cohort, alongside Estonia, Greece, Italy’s Conference of University Rectors (CRUI), Jordan, Kazakhstan, Slovakia and the United Arab Emirates.

“This milestone positions MPAAI as the first ministry in the Caribbean to participate in this programme, a reflection of deliberate leadership, long-term strategy and a commitment to responsible AI that delivers real benefits for citizens,” said Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Minister, Dominic Smith.

“Through partnerships like this, we are not just adopting new tools, we are building a modern, inclusive and future-ready state where technology expands opportunity for all,” Smith added.

The government said that the partnership with OpenAI complements MPAAI’s ongoing technical collaborations with international bodies to ensure responsible and ethical AI adoption.

It said that, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), MPAAI is conducting comprehensive assessments of the nation’s readiness for AI, leveraging UNESCO’s Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) and UNDP’s AI Landscape Assessment (AILA).