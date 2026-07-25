PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) has condemned the firebombing of the vehicle belonging to Tobago-based multimedia journalist Elizabeth Williams, saying journalists must be able to perform their duties without fear.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Friday. MATT said the TV6 journalist and her daughter were able to extinguish the flames before reporting the matter to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

Police officers responded to the scene, processed the area and have launched an investigation. The TTPS has not yet issued a statement on the incident.

MATT said it was relieved that Williams and her daughter were unharmed and is extending its unwavering support to the journalist and her family during what it described as a distressing time.

The association is also calling on the TTPS to conduct a swift, thorough and transparent investigation to determine those responsible and the motive behind the attack.

MATT noted that there is currently no evidence linking the incident to Williams’ work as a journalist.

However, it said that possibility cannot be ruled out and urged police to treat the matter with the utmost seriousness, given the implications such an attack could have for press freedom.

The association also said the incident comes amid growing concerns about the environment in which journalists operate.

It noted that Trinidad and Tobago fell 13 places to 32nd out of 180 countries in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.

While acknowledging that there have been no restrictions on media freedom during the country’s ongoing State of Emergency, MATT said any act of violence or intimidation involving a journalist warrants serious concern, regardless of whether it is ultimately found to be connected to their work.