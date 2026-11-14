PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, CMC – The Ministry of Defence says it is investigating AI-generated videos circulating on social media that falsely claim Defence Minister Wayne Sturge was involved in sexual misconduct.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry said the allegations had been circulating for about a year and had resurfaced periodically, mainly on politically aligned social media accounts.

It said investigations by the Ministry’s Information Technology Unit found that the videos had been created using artificial intelligence and face-swapping software.

The Ministry also said the devices and accounts belonging to the Minister had been examined, and the source of the videos was traced to a foreign-registered account and telephone number not associated with him.

It said investigations were continuing and that appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the law.

The Ministry urged anyone receiving calls or messages from individuals claiming to be the Minister to report them to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

The statement followed the recirculation of a video by a woman who said she had been deceived by someone using AI to impersonate Defence Minister Wayne Sturge.

She said the individual contacted her through WhatsApp and later made a video call using an image and voice resembling the Minister. According to the woman, excerpts of her account were subsequently shared with misleading captions, creating the impression that she had accused Sturge of sexual misconduct.

She clarified that her video was intended to warn others about the alleged impersonation.