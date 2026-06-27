TTSEC warns public about rise in sophisticated investment scams

PORT OF SPAIN, CMC –The Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) is reiterating its warning to the public to exercise heightened caution amid the continued rise in investment scams, particularly those perpetrated through social media platforms and digital messaging applications.

In a statement, the Commission said this marks its sixth official public alert on the issue and underscores the growing threat posed by increasingly sophisticated fraudulent investment schemes targeting unsuspecting individuals.

The TTSEC said that despite its ongoing public awareness efforts and previous warnings, scammers continue to adapt their tactics by using fake social media profiles, impersonating legitimate financial institutions and professionals, posting fraudulent investment advertisements and engaging in deceptive online communications to gain the trust of potential victims.

The Commission urged members of the public to remain vigilant, verify investment opportunities before committing any funds and be especially cautious of offers promoted online that promise guaranteed or unusually high returns.

Among the warning signs highlighted by the TTSEC are social media accounts using stolen or generic photos, minimal information and vague content to gain trust. It also warned against promises of unrealistic returns, such as earning large profits within a matter of hours from a small investment.

The TTSEC said scammers often move conversations to private messaging apps, where individuals posing as investment representatives provide false assurances.

The Commission further warned that legitimate investment firms generally require funds to be deposited into accounts held in the company’s name. Requests to send money to personal bank accounts or individuals claiming to represent a company may be signs of an investment scam.

It also cautioned that while scammers may initially claim there are no fees and that withdrawals are easy and fast, victims are often given access to fabricated investment platforms displaying exaggerated balances to create the illusion of significant profits.

The TTSEC advised the public to be sceptical of unsolicited investment opportunities, especially those promoted on social media and messaging apps, and to ensure that both the entity and its promoters are registered with the Commission before investing.

It warned that if an entity is not registered under the Securities Act, investors risk losing their entire investment.