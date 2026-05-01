Chelsea Tuach rode a high-scoring set of waves at the Pan American Surf Games in Panama this evening to reach the third round of the women’s short-board event.

Tuach’s best wave was her fourth and final ride, scoring 6.17 to add to her next best of 5.83.

That gave her an overall total of 12.00.

Tuach will contest heat four in round three.

Earlier today, Lewis St John joined the Burke brothers, Joshua and Jacob, in round two of the men’s short-board competition.

He finished second in heat nine with a score of 11.50.