Tuach advances with strong start at Pan American Surf Games

It was a strong start in the water for Barbados’ top female surfer, Chelsea Tuach, as she claimed victory in her opening heat at the Pan American Surf Games in Panama.

Tuach delivered an impressive performance, posting a top wave score of 8.50 and finishing with a combined total of 12.87. Her sharp wave selection and clean execution set her apart from the field, allowing her to comfortably advance to the second round among the event’s leading surfers.

However, it was a much tougher outing for Noah Campbell in the men’s longboard competition, as he exited in the first round of the repechage.

After battling through another demanding day in the surf, Campbell found the competition difficult to overcome. He finished third in his heat with a total score of 6.17 points, bringing his run in the event to an end.