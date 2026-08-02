The island has 26 new sports administrators following the successful completion of a Sports Administrators Course hosted by the Barbados Olympic Association and the Barbados Cricket Association.

The course was designed to equip participants with essential skills in the governance, management and development of sporting organisations.

The Sports Administrators Course is an educational programme delivered through National Olympic Committees under the auspices of Olympic Solidarity.

It was created to strengthen the knowledge, skills and competencies of sports administrators, officials, volunteers and staff involved in the management and development of sporting organisations.

President of the Barbados Cricket Association, Calvin Hope, says he is heartened by the level of participation.

Acting Barbados Olympic Association President, Cammie Burke, says the course has prepared the administrators for the real world of sports administration.