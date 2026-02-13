Twisted Tattooz bringing unique ideas to life

Richard “Reezy” Lindey, the lead artist at Twisted Tattooz, says they bring ideas to life with custom tattoos that are truly unique.

As one of the featured artists at the recently held Girlfriends Expo, Lindey told the Business Report that they are dedicated to creating personalised art that reflects your individuality and tells your story.

The artist, a graduate of the YES programme, said they understand getting a tattoo is a significant decision and are committed to ensuring clients have the best possible experience from start to finish.