Barbados will have two athletes in the final of the women’s 100-metre hurdles this evening at the 25th Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

Mya Rollins, running in lane six in the first semi-final last evening, advanced after finishing fourth in 13.73 seconds.

Andrea Vargas of Costa Rica won the heat in 13.57 seconds.

Rollins will run from lane one in the final, which is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, Adeyah Brewster, running in lane three in the second semi-final, clocked 13.64 seconds to finish fourth behind Tamara Abad of the Dominican Republic, who won in 13.69 seconds.

Brewster, who will run in lane eight, qualified with the seventh-fastest time, while Rollins advanced with the eighth-fastest.

Also on the track, the mixed 4×100-metre relay team of Justin Maynard, Kishawna Niles, Amari Knight and Kelia Bentham finished seventh in the final in 42.21 seconds.

In the men’s 400 metres, Desean Boyce finished fifth in semi-final three in 52.35 seconds, while Aren Spencer was disqualified in semi-final two.

In the women’s 400-metre semi-finals, Asia Foster also missed qualification for the final after placing fourth in heat two in 53.32 seconds.

In other results:

In netball, Barbados lost 61-39 to Trinidad and Tobago in Group A action.

Faye Agard was the top shooter for Barbados with 20 goals from 24 attempts.

The Barbadian netballers now have a 1-1 record after defeating Bermuda 57-25 in their opening fixture.

In shooting, Tsonna Alleyne was 14th in the women’s 25-metre pistol precision qualification with a score of 268.

In sailing, Joseph Whelan and Amabel Chase were fifth in race seven of the two-person mixed dinghy final with 41 points.

Scott Gittens was 13th in race six of the men’s dinghy preliminary competition with 100 points, while Savannah Stuart was eighth in the women’s dinghy preliminaries with 71 points.

In table tennis, Anthonette Riley lost her women’s round-of-64 match 4-1 to Jaydelinne Baker of Costa Rica, while Romario Gill lost his men’s round-of-64 match 4-0 to Gabriel Quirós, also of Costa Rica.

In boxing, Charles Cox lost his men’s 80-kilogramme quarter-final bout 5-0 on points to Noel Pacheco of the Dominican Republic.

Looking ahead to day 13, Jabali Breedy will face Cuba’s Alejandro Claro in the men’s 55-kilogramme semi-final tonight at 8:48 p.m.