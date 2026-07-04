Two charged with cannabis trafficking and importation offences

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) Narcotics Unit has arrested and charged two people with the trafficking and importation of cannabis on June 25, 2026.

They are Arshad Patel, 33, of Welches Main Road, St. Michael, and Mariah Chante Shernell Parris, 28, of Harlington, St. Philip.

The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is 110.2 kilograms, with an estimated street value of one million, seven hundred and sixty-three thousand, two hundred dollars (BDS$1,763,200.00).

Patel and Parris are scheduled to appear before the District ‘A’ Criminal Court today, Saturday, July 4, 2026.