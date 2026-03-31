Business Barbados is facilitating a waiver of late penalties for charities and non-governmental organisations.

Word of this from Officer in Charge of Business Barbados, Tameisha Rochester.

Ms Rochester says this is part of Business Barbados’ bid to get charities and NGOs into compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

She was speaking at a clinic for representatives of the non-profit sector at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The Officer in Charge says representatives from the non-profit sector are able to attend the two-day conference at no cost, to take advantage of much-needed expertise, guidance and support.

The sessions will help organisations better understand how they can bring their records into a state of compliance.

They are being informed about regulatory filing requirements, as well as the purpose of compliance.