Two injured in house fire on Skeetes Road

A second fire in just over two days resulted in injuries to two people following a house fire on Skeetes Road, St Michael, this morning.

Divisional Officer Marlon Small says that around 8:58 a.m., the Barbados Fire Service received the call to attend the structural fire. The department responded with 13 fire officers and three water tenders.

There was one occupant in the house that was destroyed and three at another house that was damaged. Neighbours sprang into action to help the occupants.

Edmund Grazette said he woke up to the blaze and rushed to assist, while Kay Grazette said she jumped out of bed when she heard calls for someone to contact the fire service.

Divisional Officer Small notes this fire is the 17th recorded for the year, prompting the Barbados Fire Service to issue a renewed call for householders to practise safety measures to prevent future fires.