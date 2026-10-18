WASHINGTON, CMC – Two Jamaican nationals and a Haitian are among 16 immigrants charged in the United States with election-related offences, including illegally voting in federal elections and falsely claiming US citizenship.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said the charges, announced on Friday, involve immigrants in North Carolina, New York and Idaho, including lawful permanent residents and an undocumented immigrant.

Jamaican national Lawton Caswell McKenzie, 46, a lawful permanent resident, faces charges of falsely claiming US citizenship and voting illegally. Prosecutors allege that he registered to vote in 2007 and 2012 and cast ballots in the 2012, 2020 and 2024 general elections.

Another Jamaican, Mervin Sylvester Bogle, 60, also a lawful permanent resident, is charged with falsely claiming citizenship to vote.

According to the DOJ, Bogle registered in 2024 and completed a ballot in that year’s general election. He is also accused of voting in the 2008 and 2012 elections.

Haitian national Lionel Paul, 62, a lawful permanent resident, faces charges of falsely claiming citizenship and voting illegally after allegedly registering and casting a ballot in the 2024 general election.

The other defendants include nationals of El Salvador, Bosnia, Germany, Panama, Britain and Canada, among other countries.

Meanwhile, US immigration authorities have announced a separate charge against Bahamian national Terrance Patrick Evans, 37, a lawful permanent resident living in Ocala, Florida.

Evans is accused of voting in the 2024 federal election despite knowing he was not a US citizen.

The charge followed an investigation involving Homeland Security Investigations, Florida election authorities and the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections.

If convicted, Evans faces a maximum sentence of one year in federal prison.

The announcements come ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections, with federal authorities maintaining that efforts to prosecute alleged illegal voting are aimed at protecting election integrity.