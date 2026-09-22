The Barbados Police Service has arrested and formally charged two men in connection with a robbery reported on September 4.

They are 20-year-old Kemani Antonio Mayers of St Margaret’s Village, St John, and 19-year-old Shacoby Shakem Brathwaite of 2E Field Road, Parkinson Field, Wildey, St Michael.

Mayers faces additional charges of using a firearm on September 4, as well as possession of a firearm and one round of ammunition on September 15.

He is also charged with handling stolen property between September 11 and 15.

Brathwaite was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 with one surety, while Mayers was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

They are to reappear on October 20, 2026.