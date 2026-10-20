Two men charged with Affray following Warrens incident

The Barbados Police Service has arrested and formally charged two men with affray in connection with the incident involving route taxi drivers in Warrens on October 16, 2026.

They are Damian Leroy Daniel, 45, of Headley’s Road, Deacons Road, St. Michael, and Fabian Andre Dacosta Duke, 39, of Quarry Road, Arthur Seat, St. Thomas.

Daniel appeared before Acting Magistrate Shakieda Sealy in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined BDS$2,000, to be paid before November 17, 2026, or face two months at Dodds Prison.

Duke appeared before Acting Magistrate Jared Richards in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was reprimanded and discharged.