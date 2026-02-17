Two men charged with firearm and ammunition offences

The Barbados Police Emergency Response Team (E.R.T.) and the Criminal Investigations Department (District ‘A’) have arrested and formally charged L’Shayne Omari Clarke, 21 years, of 3rd Avenue Skeets Road, Ivy, St Michael, for the following offences:

Wounding with intent and use of a firearm at 2nd Avenue Licorish Village, My Lords Hill, St Michael, on Friday, January 16th, 2026.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm and seventeen rounds of ammunition, at Brownes Gap, Sargeant Village, Christ Church, on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026.

Clarke is scheduled to appear in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court today.

The Barbados Police Service Criminal Investigations Department (North) has arrested and formally charged Tevin Alijermaine Campbell, 20 years, of The Belle Main Road, St Michael, for the following offences:

Fear of violence on February 7th, 2026, and the unlawful manufacture of a firearm, unlawful possession of firearm, and unlawful possession of ten rounds of ammunition, on February 8th, 2026.

Campbell is also scheduled to appear today in the Oistins Magistrates’ Court.