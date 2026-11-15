Two men charged with murder of Ranaco Bovell

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Major Crime Unit (MCU) has arrested and charged two men with the murder of Ranaco Bovell, which occurred between June 9, 2023, and June 9, 2024.

They are 37-year-old Damien Rommel Springer, of St. Jude’s, St. George, and 33-year-old Chad Antonio Denero Forde, of Glebe Land, St. George.

Springer has also been separately charged with four counts of perverting the course of justice, between June 9 and 17, 2023.

Springer and Forde are scheduled to appear in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 16, 2026.