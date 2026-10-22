Barbados Police Service Narcotics Unit has arrested two St. Philip men on multiple drug-related charges.

Kyle Stephon Sealy, 26 years of #26 Ocean City, Foul Bay, St. Philip and Dave Romario Barrow, 31 years of Greenidge Road, Foul Bay, St. Philip, have been formally charged for the possession and trafficking of cannabis along with intent to supply cannabis on October 18, 2026.

The weight of the suspected cannabis is 18.6 Kgs, with an estimated street value of three hundred and seventy-two thousand dollars ($372,000.00 Bds) Barbados Currency.

Sealy and Barrow appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court on October 21, 2026.

They pleaded not guilty to the offences and were granted bail in the sum of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00 Bds) Barbados currency each.

However, Sealy and Barrow were unable to provide suitable sureties and were remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

The pair is scheduled to reappear on October 22, 2026.