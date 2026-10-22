Two men have been arrested on charges of alleged trafficking of cannabis valued at one million and forty-eight thousand dollars (BDS$1,048,000.00).

The Barbados Police Service Narcotics Unit has formally charged Deverne Dellon Frederick, 31, of Small Land, Bridge Gap, Black Rock, St. Michael, and Kadeem Zaviad Atkins, 34, of Block 5D, Deacons, St. Michael, with possession and trafficking of cannabis and intent to supply cannabis.

The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is 52.4 kilograms.

Frederick and Atkins appeared yesterday, Wednesday, October 21, 2026, before Magistrate Bernadette John in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court, where they pleaded not guilty to the offences.

They were granted bail in the sum of one hundred and seventy-five thousand dollars (BDS$175,000.00) each. However, they were unable to provide suitable sureties and were remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

Frederick and Atkins are scheduled to reappear today, Thursday, October 22, 2026.