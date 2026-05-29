The Barbados Police Service Criminal Investigations Department (Central) has arrested and charged 18-year-old Kenavar Antwan Charles of 2nd Avenue, Nurse Land, Tweedside Road, St. Michael, and 19-year-old Xavier Xalico Joseph of Halls Road, St. Michael.

The two men were charged in connection with offences allegedly committed along Bay Street, St. Michael, on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The charges include:

Serious Bodily Harm

Two counts of Robbery

Violent Disorder

The accused appeared before Douglas Frederick in District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 1 and were not required to plead to the indictable offences.

Both men were remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds and are scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.