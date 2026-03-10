Two St. Michael men appeared in the District “A” Magistrates’ Court today, charged with violent disorder.

They are Reschad Damon Decourtney Carrington, 24, of 3rd Avenue, New Orleans, and Donston McDonald Powlett, 26, of 6th Avenue, New Orleans.

The charge stems from an incident on Chapman Street, in The City, on March 1.

The men appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee and were not required to plead to the indictable offence.

The pair was remanded into the custody of the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and is scheduled to reappear on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.