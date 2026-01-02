It appears as though two more sitting Members of Parliament will not be contesting the next general elections.

They are current Speaker of the House and MP for St. Michael Central, Arthur Holder, and MP for the City, Corey Lane.

This was inferred from the announcement of nomination days for the constituencies they both represent.

Nomination day for St Michael Central is 15 January, 6:00 pm at Combermere School.

The sitting Members of Parliament who have already indicated they are not returning to the polls are Attorney General and St. Joseph MP Dale Marshall, and St. Thomas MP Cynthia Forde.