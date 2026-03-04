Two Republic Bank Barbados branches are closing in the coming months.

The Worthing branch in Christ Church will shut its doors on March 31, followed by the Wildey branch in St. Michael on April 30.

The bank says both locations will be consolidated into a new, modern branch at Coconut Walk, Rockley, Christ Church.

It adds that the move is designed to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and offer customers a more seamless banking experience while still delivering personalised service.