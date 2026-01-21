UK Vessels take top two spots in Mount Gay Round Barbados Regatta

The UK vessels dominated this year’s Mount Gay Round Barbados Regatta, taking the top two spots.

Eighteen boats started the race around the island off Carlisle Bay around 9 a.m., travelling in a northerly direction before returning to the finish at Carlisle Bay.

When the sails were down, Belladonna, skippered by Michaela Vadurova, completed the 53-nautical-mile course in a time of 6 hours, 53 minutes and 51 seconds.

Fellow UK boat Bella J, skippered by David Sharmon, finished second in 6 hours, 55 minutes and 17 seconds, also covering 53 nautical miles.

Local entry Whistler, skippered by Peter Lewis, claimed third place, crossing the line in 7 hours, 3 minutes and 58 seconds over 54 nautical miles.

These three vessels also claimed the top positions in the Line Honours category.

Meanwhile, in the monohull class, the top two finishers held their positions, with third place going to Barbadian entry Rapajam, skippered by Paul Johnson.

In the multihull division, top honours were claimed by Grenadian boat Spirit of Everest, skippered by Robbie Yearwood.