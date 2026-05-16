Ukrainian aircraft cleared to leave Trinidad after explosives probe

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC — The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) Friday night said that a Ukrainian aircraft impounded at the Piarco International Airport after explosives were discovered onboard had been given authorisation to leave following extensive investigations by security agencies.

In a statement, the AATT said that Flight CVK-7078 had arrived in Trinidad and Tobago from The Bahamas on May 14 for a technical refuelling stop while en route to Cape Verde, with Libya as its final destination.

The AATT said that officers of the Immigration Division discovered upon the aircraft’s arrival that it was transporting explosives which had not been declared in keeping with established international aviation and security protocols.

The aircraft and its Ukrainian crew were subsequently detained pending investigations by several national and international law enforcement and security agencies, including the Customs and Excise Division, Airports Authority Police Force, Special Branch, AIRCOP, United States Border Investigators, and other national security stakeholders.

The AATT said the coordinated probe sought to determine whether all required procedures and regulatory obligations relating to the transportation and declaration of the cargo had been followed.

It said that following “extensive enquiries and assessments”, investigators determined that no liability should be attributed to the pilot or crew and, as a result, the aircraft and its crew were cleared to depart Trinidad and Tobago.

The AATT said it “remains committed to working closely with national security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure the continued safety, security, and integrity of aviation operations at both Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports”.

Earlier, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander had told Parliament that the aircraft was carrying “several tonnes of prohibited dangerous items” and that it had been “impounded” after it landed here on Thursday evening.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had also said that a “security-related matter” involving a cargo aircraft had occurred at the airport east of here and that the matter “is currently engaging the attention of State security agencies”.

Neither the TTPS nor Alexander gave details about the plane, but media reports had said that it was a Ukrainian aircraft with explosive material onboard.

The TTPS said that, in keeping with the heightened security posture under the ongoing State of Emergency (SoE), “routine checks identified irregularities requiring immediate precautionary action”.

“The aircraft was secured, the crew accounted for, and all relevant national security units activated in accordance with established protocols.

“At no time was there any threat to the travelling public, airport operations, or the wider national community. The situation remained calm, controlled, and professionally managed,” the TTPS said in its statement.

Alexander told legislators that the TTPS and the intelligence agencies, including members of the Ministry of Defence, had been conducting the investigation and that “we have the situation under control”.