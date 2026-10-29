The United Nations General Assembly has voted to condemn the decades-long US economic embargo on Cuba, with 130 countries, including Barbados, supporting a resolution calling for it to end.

Seventeen countries, including the United States and Israel, voted against the resolution, while 25 abstained.

Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency David Comissiong, says that over the past 33 years, virtually every CARICOM country has voted in favour of the resolution.

He revealed, however, that this year only seven CARICOM countries voted in favour, while six abstained or were absent from the vote, and one voted against.

The vote is non-binding, and only the US Congress can lift the embargo, which has been in place for more than six decades.