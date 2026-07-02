A United Nations official has commended the Government of Barbados for its exemplary leadership in the development and implementation of a population policy.

Deputy Director of the Sub-Regional Office for the Caribbean at the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Jenny Karlsen, made the observation during her address to the 35th Meeting of the CARICOM Advisory Group on Statistics and the Dialogue on South-South Cooperation in Census Readiness at the Courtyard by Marriott Resort.

The UN’s recognition underscores Barbados’ role as a leader in innovative population management and sustainable development practices.