UNITED NATIONS, CMC – The United Nations says it remains focused on supporting efforts to restore security and stability in Haiti, even as it acknowledged receiving a letter purporting to come from a gang leader in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the international organisation had received a “letter bearing the signature of Mr. Wilson Joseph of ‘Gwoup Rebel 400’” and addressed to the attention of Secretary-General António Guterres. The gang is reported to be one of Haiti’s largest and most notorious armed gangs.

“However, receipt of such a letter does not constitute endorsement of its contents, recognition of its author, or a position by the United Nations.

“We want to underscore that the United Nations remains concerned that communities continue to bear the brunt of the situation in Haiti. We continue to emphasise the importance of complying with all applicable international law, protecting populations, and prioritising the pursuit of peaceful solutions in Haiti,” Dujarric said.

He told the daily press briefing that the United Nations was aware of reports about additional Salvadoran military personnel being deployed to Haiti.

“The vast majority of those are not deployed under the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) and, therefore, fall outside of the scope of the UN Support Office’s mandate and reporting.”

Last week, El Salvador sent more than 2,000 soldiers to Haiti as the search continued for four Salvadoran military technicians, members of the United Nations Security Council-sanctioned GSF, who went missing following an ambush earlier this month.

A statement issued by El Salvador’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that President Nayib Bukele had spoken by telephone with Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and that their discussion focused on the rescue operation being conducted by El Salvador on Haitian soil, as well as the continuation of the mission that the Salvadoran Government has deployed in the country.

In a statement posted on his X account, Bukele said that the remains found were not those of the Salvadoran soldiers, after an NGO handed over human remains, claiming that they belonged to the four Salvadoran technicians.

The four Salvadorans went missing on October 18, after their armoured vehicle was ambushed by armed groups in Croix-des-Bouquets, an area controlled by gangs north-east of Port-au-Prince.

Bukele said that El Salvador was covering 90 per cent of the operational expenses and emphasised that the mission was not an invasion, although he has warned Haitian gangs of severe retaliation if the men are not returned.

Dujarric said the UN Support Office was there to provide logistical and operational support to personnel from the GSF, as well as support under the applicable Human Rights Due Diligence Policy mandate.

“We reiterate that all security operations conducted in Haiti, whether under the framework of the GSF or by national authorities and their partners, must be carried out in full accordance with applicable international law, including international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

“Respect for these obligations, as well as transparency and accountability, remains essential to maintaining international support and ensuring the protection of the population,” Dujarric said, adding that “the UN remains focused on supporting efforts to restore security and stability in Haiti, as part of a coordinated international response.”