UN Women calls for transformative action to address gender inequality

Gender inequality continues to have a major impact on the lives of women and girls in the Caribbean and requires innovative and transformative approaches to address these issues.

That is according to Deputy Representative and Head of Office ad interim at UN Women Caribbean, Isiuwa Iyahen.

She was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 16th Intensive Training Programme, hosted by the Caribbean Institute in Gender and Development at The UWI Cave Hill Campus last evening.

The training seeks to equip graduates with the skills to influence policy and advance gender justice across the Caribbean.

Ms. Iyahen told the audience that these gender gaps are deeply connected to the systems that govern society.

She urged participants to use their experience in the programme to influence the world around them.