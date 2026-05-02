Under -17 basketball latest match up packed with action

Foundation dominate Lester Vaughan in Under-17 basketball

Christ Church Foundation dispatched hosts Lester Vaughan with ease when the two teams clashed in the NSC Under-17 Schools Basketball Competition.

Foundation won by a massive 64-point margin.

St Michael School cruise past Foundation with 41 point margin

Meantime hosts St. Michael School blew away Christ Church Foundation by 41 points in their latest matchup.

Alexandra thrashed Grantley Adams in one-sided contest

Up north, the Alexandra School thrashed Grantley Adams by 41 points in their latest outing.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce has that game.