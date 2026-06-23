There are concerns that by the next four years, less than 5% of healthy coral reefs in the Caribbean could remain as a result of various threats to the ocean, including pollution.

The issue was highlighted by Head of the Secretariat for the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO, Dr. Lorna Inniss, at the launch of the 2026 Caribbean Ocean Glider Science Field Experience.

Dr. Inniss said, however, that the issue can be reversed.

The programme is being led by the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology in collaboration with Rutgers University and IOCARIBE, and aims to help officials gain a better understanding of the oceans and how they function.

Dr. Inniss also highlighted other areas in which the ocean glider programme can be beneficial.