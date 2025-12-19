The National Union of Public Workers is giving a thumbs up to Government’s move to permanently appoint more than two thousand public service employees.

But General Secretary Richard Greene says while the union supports the Public Service Amendment Bill 2025 passed in Parliament this week, there are still concerns based on past experience.

Greene tells CBC News that the way the legislation is currently structured could create anomalies, similar to those seen under the Public Service Appointment Act 2020.

He says the Bill essentially takes a snapshot of the public service and makes blanket appointments, without enough flexibility to account for other factors.

Mr Greene adds that the union believes the process of appointment to the public service works best when they are done on a consistent, ongoing basis.