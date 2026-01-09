January 9, 2026

Related Stories

Brian-Talma-2026-Beach-Culture-World-Tour-

At least five stops for 2026 Beach Culture World Tour

admin January 9, 2026
savvy-beach-bar

No plans to halt business at Savvy on the Bay, says Minister

admin January 9, 2026
yacth strike

Work at Barbados Yacht Club halts over wage dispute

admin January 9, 2026
construction

Cyrie Investments & Rentals ‘removes the guesswork out of construction’

admin January 9, 2026
police drive

Strong public interest in police recruitment drive, with more women applying

admin January 9, 2026
bca women pride

Barbados Pride Women gear up for 2026 Super 50 & T20 Blaze

admin January 9, 2026

Regional News

At least five stops for 2026 Beach Culture World Tour Brian-Talma-2026-Beach-Culture-World-Tour- 1

At least five stops for 2026 Beach Culture World Tour

January 9, 2026
Unions flag growing trend of hiring non-nationals over Barbadian workers flags 2

Unions flag growing trend of hiring non-nationals over Barbadian workers

January 9, 2026
No plans to halt business at Savvy on the Bay, says Minister savvy-beach-bar 3

No plans to halt business at Savvy on the Bay, says Minister

January 9, 2026
Work at Barbados Yacht Club halts over wage dispute yacth strike 4

Work at Barbados Yacht Club halts over wage dispute

January 9, 2026

You may have missed

Brian-Talma-2026-Beach-Culture-World-Tour-

At least five stops for 2026 Beach Culture World Tour

admin January 9, 2026
flags

Unions flag growing trend of hiring non-nationals over Barbadian workers

admin January 9, 2026
savvy-beach-bar

No plans to halt business at Savvy on the Bay, says Minister

admin January 9, 2026
yacth strike

Work at Barbados Yacht Club halts over wage dispute

admin January 9, 2026