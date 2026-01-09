Unions flag growing trend of hiring non-nationals over Barbadian workers

Concerns are mounting over what trade unions describe as a growing trend of Barbadian workers being passed over for jobs in favour of non-nationals.

The Barbados Workers’ Union says companies have in the past advertised vacancies locally, only to later claim there were no suitable Barbadian applicants before seeking approval to hire foreign workers.

BWU General Secretary Toni Moore says this is an issue she has raised before, noting that the practice strikes at the heart of fairness and transparency in employment.

The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados has also voiced concern.

General Secretary Dennis DePeiza says there is a need for better scrutiny of work permit applications.